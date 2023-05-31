العربية
Tsitsipas eases into French Open last 32

By

Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised into the third round of the French Open on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

AFP

The Greek fifth seed, the Roland Garros runner-up in 2021, claimed a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 win on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Tsitsipas will next face either Argentinian Diego Schwartzman or Portugal's Nuno Borges for a place in the second week.
 

>