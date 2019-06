World number 38 Vondrousova beat Croatian 31st seed Petra Martic 7-6 (7/1), 7-5 to become the first teenager into the semi-finals since eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko in 2017.

Konta became the first British woman in 36 years to reach the semi-finals when she defeated Sloane Stephens of the United States 6-1, 6-4.