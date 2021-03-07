Doha feels like home – Kvitova after winning second Qatar Open title

World number 10 Petra Kvitova says Doha feels like home after taking out her second Qatar Open title in her third final in four years over Garbine Muguruza in Saturday's final.

Kvitova needed little over an hour to get past 16th-ranked Muguruza 6-2 6-1, securing her 28th victory on the WTA Tour and first since winning in Stuttgart in 2019.

The Czech was the Qatar Open runner-up last year to Aryna Sabalenka and champion over Muguruza in 2018, while she did not compete in 2019.

"It's been a great run in Doha," Kvitova said on court post-match.

"It's been a great whole week. I just feel like home a little bit. I love the court, I love everything and the people are really friendly as well."

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova hit 11 winners and was dominant on her serve throughout.

After a strong opening set, Kvitova was broken by Muguruza early in the second but the Czech hit back by winning the next six games to secure the win, extending her head-to-head record over the Spaniard to 5-1.

Muguruza said: "Today I think Petra played very well from the baseline, and it was hard to try to make her move, or try to do much… It really wasn't my day."