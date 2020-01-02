Xhaka has assured me he wants to stay - Arteta January 2, 2020 08:52 0:44 min New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says that midfielder Granit Xhaka has told him he now wants to stay with the Gunners. Interviews Arsenal Granit Xhaka Mikel Arteta -Latest Videos 0:26 min Pogba will be out for a month - Solskjaer 0:44 min Xhaka has assured me he wants to stay - Arteta 0:43 min VAR analyses decisions the human eye cannot see ! 2:31 min Top 10 Dunks of the Month 0:18 min Play of the Day: Mitchell Robinson 0:17 min Dunk of the Night: Anthony Davis 0:18 min Assist of the Night: Markelle Fultz 2:32 min Game Recap: Lakers 117, Suns 107 2:13 min Game Recap: Bucks 106, Timverwolves 104 1:57 min Game Recap: Knicks 117, Trail Blazers 93