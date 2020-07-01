Gareth Messenger

Date – Wednesday, July 1st, 2020; Kick-Off – 22:15 Mecca; Channel – 11 HD

West Ham are in big trouble and the omens are certainly not looking good. It’s just one win in the last 12 in all competitions for David Moyes’ side and the team look bereft of confidence, attacking threat and defensive stability. That may be the perfect concoction to change the mood tonight but don’t hold onto hope.

The Hammers have failed to score in their two games back from the break in the season, but Chelsea do have defensive frailties. The Blues have conceded the greatest number of goals (41) than any other team in the top six.

And those omens I mentioned? West Ham stunned Chelsea at Stamford Bridge earlier this season. The last time they beat the Blues twice in a single Premier League season was back in 2002/03 – the season West Ham were relegated. A victory tonight is much needed, but with a history like that, you’d think the prophetic fans will want to avoid a win on that basis alone.

West Ham Predicted Team

Fabianski; Fredericks, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Noble; Bowen, Antonio, Anderson

The new era at Chelsea is slowly but surely taking shape. The team will play in their brand new kits for the game at the London stadium, but keeping up the results is of more importance to Frank Lampard.

Following Manchester United’s victory over Brighton on Tuesday, Chelsea cannot afford to leave the door ajar in the race for the top four. Lampard knows this, and he will know that failure to reach the Champions League next season will be a costly mistake. Chelsea are in pole position but only a victory tonight will open up that gap again to five points.

Lampard was very vocal about his team’s “poor” first-half performance against Leicester in the FA Cup win. His half-time substitutes were inspired, yet there’ll be no margin for error against the Hammers. Expect multiple changes from the side that squeezed through at the KingPower Stadium, including Ross Barkley who may be rewarded for his winner at the weekend with a starting spot.

Chelsea Predicted Team

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso; Kovacic, Kante, Barkley; Pulisic, Giroud, Willian