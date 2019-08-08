Tottenham have completed the signing of versatile left-back Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham in a player-plus-cash transfer that sees Josh Onomah move the opposite way.

Sessegnon has been repeatedly linked with Tottenham over the past 18 months and an agreement was finally reached between the London clubs.

Spurs will reportedly pay Fulham £25million for the 19-year-old, with academy product Onomah - who has spent back-to-back campaigns on loan in the Championship with Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday - included as part of the deal.

England Under-21 international Sessegnon boasts one season of Premier League experience after appearing 35 times for relegated Fulham in 2018-19, scoring twice and laying on six assists for his team-mates.

He becomes Tottenham's fourth signing of the close season following the arrivals of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Jack Clarke, who was loaned straight back to Leeds United.