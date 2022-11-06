Liverpool had slipped down to 10th before kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after consecutive defeats to Nottingham Forest and Leeds.

But Mohamed Salah's first-half double secured a first away league win of the season for Jurgen Klopp's men.

The Egyptian coolly slotted home Darwin Nunez's pass before pouncing on an error from Eric Dier.

Harry Kane pulled a goal back 20 minutes from time, but Spurs could not keep up their run of impressive late fightbacks to suffer a third defeat in four league games.