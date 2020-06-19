Watch the Live Stream of Tottenham Vs Manchester United via beIN CONNECT
Date – Friday, June 19, 2020; Kick-Off – 22:15 Mecca; Channel – 11 HD
Match Report
Bruno Fernandes converted a late penalty won by Paul Pogba to secure Manchester United a 1-1 draw away at top-four rivals Tottenham on Friday.
Steve Bergwijn's 26th-minute opener appeared set to give Jose Mourinho a much-needed victory over his former employers as Spurs aim to make a late charge to qualify for next season's Champions League.
However, United were rewarded for an improved second-half display with an equaliser, Pogba - on as a substitute as he returned after a long injury lay-off - producing a burst into the box that tempted a rash challenge from Eric Dier.
Fernandes showed excellent composure to fire home from 12 yards out, sending Hugo Lloris the wrong way, as the visitors extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 12 games.
It appeared the Portuguese would have the chance to score again from the spot when referee Jonathan Moss adjudged he had been fouled by Dier, but a VAR check reversed the on-field call.
Live Updates
Preamble
In the earlier game... Not a good result for Norwich...
Southampton cruise to victory thanks to goals from Ings, Armstrong and Redmond#NORSOU pic.twitter.com/ifl6tqZoXH— Premier League (@premierleague) June 19, 2020
So will Jose get one over his former side?
Will Mourinho be smiling by full-time?#beINPL #TOTMUN 📺 HD11 pic.twitter.com/vP2xMx6EGn— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 19, 2020
Now for United! Bruno Fernandes starts in midfield, Pogba is on the bench, and Marcus Rashford has made a full recovery from a back injury to lead the line.
Ladies and gentlemen: presenting our starting XI to face Spurs! 👀#MUFC #TOTMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 19, 2020
Good news Spurs fans! Kane, Son and Steven Bergwijn all return to the side!
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦!— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 19, 2020
Lloris (C), Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Bergwijn, Son, Kane@WilliamHill latest (18+) ➡️ https://t.co/M0u9J6A1F7 #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/4UWZYvVbjk
Marcus Rashford has been making all the headlines in the UK this week, i wonder if he will start tonight? Team news incoming!
An Open Letter to all MPs in Parliament...#maketheUturn— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 14, 2020
Please retweet and tag your local MPs pic.twitter.com/GXuUxFJdcv
After 103 days away Manchester United are back! Can the Red Devils secure Champions League football come the end of the season?
103 days— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 19, 2020
⬇️
⬇️
⬇️
90 minutes
Our #PL countdown is almost over...#MUFC #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/wL1t4S28u7
So here we go! A summer evening and football is back at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium!
𝗪𝗘 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞! 🤩— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 19, 2020
🆚 @ManUtd
🏟️ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
🏆 @PremierLeague
⏱️ 8.15pm (UK) #THFC ⚪️ #COYS
Good evening! Welcome to the live stream for Tottenham Vs Manchester United, it's a big game for both sides who are in the hunt for Champions League football this season. Join me for the build-up, team news and goals as they go in.