Date – Friday, June 19, 2020; Kick-Off – 22:15 Mecca; Channel – 11 HD

Match Report

Bruno Fernandes converted a late penalty won by Paul Pogba to secure Manchester United a 1-1 draw away at top-four rivals Tottenham on Friday.

Steve Bergwijn's 26th-minute opener appeared set to give Jose Mourinho a much-needed victory over his former employers as Spurs aim to make a late charge to qualify for next season's Champions League.

However, United were rewarded for an improved second-half display with an equaliser, Pogba - on as a substitute as he returned after a long injury lay-off - producing a burst into the box that tempted a rash challenge from Eric Dier.

Fernandes showed excellent composure to fire home from 12 yards out, sending Hugo Lloris the wrong way, as the visitors extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 12 games.

It appeared the Portuguese would have the chance to score again from the spot when referee Jonathan Moss adjudged he had been fouled by Dier, but a VAR check reversed the on-field call.

Live Updates

Preamble

In the earlier game... Not a good result for Norwich...

Southampton cruise to victory thanks to goals from Ings, Armstrong and Redmond#NORSOU pic.twitter.com/ifl6tqZoXH — Premier League (@premierleague) June 19, 2020

So will Jose get one over his former side?

Now for United! Bruno Fernandes starts in midfield, Pogba is on the bench, and Marcus Rashford has made a full recovery from a back injury to lead the line.

Ladies and gentlemen: presenting our starting XI to face Spurs! 👀#MUFC #TOTMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 19, 2020

Good news Spurs fans! Kane, Son and Steven Bergwijn all return to the side!

Marcus Rashford has been making all the headlines in the UK this week, i wonder if he will start tonight? Team news incoming!

An Open Letter to all MPs in Parliament...#maketheUturn



Please retweet and tag your local MPs pic.twitter.com/GXuUxFJdcv — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 14, 2020

After 103 days away Manchester United are back! Can the Red Devils secure Champions League football come the end of the season?

So here we go! A summer evening and football is back at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium!



Good evening! Welcome to the live stream for Tottenham Vs Manchester United, it's a big game for both sides who are in the hunt for Champions League football this season. Join me for the build-up, team news and goals as they go in.