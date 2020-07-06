Tottenham bounced back from their defeat to Sheffield United in underwhelming fashion as a Michael Keane own goal earned a 1-0 Premier League win over Everton.

Spurs' Champions League hopes were left hanging by a thread after they slipped to a limp 3-1 defeat at Bramall Lane last time out.

Jose Mourinho's men were not much better in the more familiar confines of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday, but Keane's moment of misfortune proved enough to see off a dismal Everton side.

Captain Hugo Lloris was involved in a half-time flare-up with Son Heung-min and an unconvincing triumph that moves Tottenham within seven points of fifth-placed Manchester United will do little to improve the mood in the camp.

Tottenham struggled to break down their visitors in the opening stages but a 21st-minute effort from Lucas Moura almost brought about the opener as his 25-yard effort skimmed the left-hand post.

Just three minutes later Tottenham were ahead as Giovani Lo Celso's effort took a very fortuitous ricochet off Keane that left Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford helpless.

Despite their half-time advantage, there were clear signs of discord in the Tottenham dressing room as an argument between Lloris and Son threatened to boil over as they left the pitch.

The pair had to be separated by their team-mates and only the reflexes of Pickford prevented Son from putting further distance between Spurs and Everton after the restart, the England goalkeeper twice denying the South Korea star.

Spurs had no problem protecting their lead but the prospect of them catching in-form United with five games to play looks an extremely unlikely one.

What does it mean? Win doesn't paper over cracks for Tottenham

Tottenham may be back to winning ways, but it was a victory claimed in uninspiring fashion and the frayed tempers Lloris and Son displayed at the interval suggest all may not be well for a team clinging on to faint hopes in the race for Champions League football.

Son sparked into life

The heated exchange with Lloris did appear to have a negative impact on Son, who was the only player to offer a genuine threat of scoring in the second half.

Toffees toothless

Spurs' may have been punished for their malaise on another day, but Everton offered next to nothing, producing two shots on target that were no test for Lloris.

What's next?

Spurs travel to Bournemouth on Thursday, when Everton host Southampton.