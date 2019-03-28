Manchester United have confirmed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as full-time manager, with the Norwegian coach signing a three year deal with the club.

The former United striker had been the caretaker manager of the side, following the departure of Jose Mourinho in December 2018. Since his appointment, Solskjaer has overseen a significant upturn in fortunes for the Red Devils. Having been eleven points off the top four when he arrived, United are just two points behind fourth-place Arsenal and have only lost once during his 13 Premier League games in charge.

Whilst in the Champions League Solskjaer inspired his side to overhaul a 2-0 first leg deficit against PSG eventually progressing on away goals with a late Marcus Rashford penalty. Speaking on his appointment, the Norwegian boss was quick to thank the players and the staff in his few months in charge.

“It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here. The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far."

The former United striker, who memorably scored in stoppage time to hand the Red Devils their first ever Champions League triumph against Bayern Munich also admitted that this was his dream job.

"This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve.”

Manchester United will face Watford on Saturday evening, in what will be the first game for Solskjaer as full-time manager.