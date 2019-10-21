Solskjaer and Klopp offer conflicting views of Man United's style By beIN SPORTS October 21, 2019 06:56 0:52 min Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had very different opinions on how Manchester United played during their 1-1 draw against Liverpool. Interviews Premier League -Latest Videos 3:43 min Olympique Marseille 2 Strasbourg 0 4:03 min Sevilla 1 Levante 0 3:55 min Man United end Liverpool's winning run in 1-1 draw 4:40 min Sampdoria 0 Roma 0 0:34 min You don't judge Muller on 10 minutes, so why shoul 0:36 min 'More to come' - Lampard delighted by Pulisic perf 0:42 min Pep gives sarcastic response to penalty question 2:00 min Report: Japan 3-26 South Africa 4:20 min Report: Sassuolo 3-4 Inter 1:57 min RWC 2019: Wales 20-19 France