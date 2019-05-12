Mitch Freeley

Brighton may have already secured Premier League survival with a game to spare, but they will be looking to end their season on a high on home soil, whilst derailing Manchester City’s title bid.

A 2-0 defeat to fellow relegation rivals Cardiff, had the Seagulls looking at relegation from the top flight, with a tough run in. However, boss, Chris Houghton went back to basics with his side, setting up defensively to get three draws against Wolves, Newcastle & Arsenal to keep their place in the Premier League.

Houghton will likely keep the same defensive outlook against the attacking talents of the Citizens, meaning that the defensive pairing of Louis Dunk & Shane Duffy are to have a critical role if the Southcoast side is to come away with a result.

In team news, right back Bruno is likely to start in his final ever game as a professional footballer. The pair of Davy Propper and Jose Izquierdo will be unavailable through injury. Leading scorer Glenn Murray is likely to lead the line.

Brighton Predicted Team

Ryan; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo; Stephens, Bissouma; Knockaert, Gross, March; Murray

As for Man City, the Premier League title is within touching distance and are well in control of their destiny following a hard-earned 1-0 win over Leicester. Vincent Kompany scored a screamer from range to seal the win and to settle any nerves of a second league title slipping away. Regardless, Pep Guardiola will be expecting nothing but a victory to win a second trophy of what could be a domestic treble.



City has certainly had nerves in the last few games in the league, as they go head to head with Liverpool. Crucially Pep’s side has done the job, and have won 13 consecutive league games to take them on the brink of consecutive league titles. Whilst defensively, City have not conceded in their last four games.

In team news, Pep will have to make a few calls from his squad as they make a final push in the league. Kevin De Bruyne is back in contention after suffering a hamstring injury but is likely to settle for a place on the bench. Phil Foden may also drop out of the side and be replaced with Leroy Sane. Otherwise, Pep should go with the majority of the side that beat Leicester.

Man City Predicted Team

Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko; Sane, Gundogan, D.Silva; B.Silva, Aguero, Sterling

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter Man City look to crown themselves Premier League champions with a victory over Brighton.


