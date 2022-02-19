Mohamed Salah's 150th Liverpool goal and Luis Diaz's first kept the Reds in the hunt for the Premier League title as they came from behind to beat Norwich 3-1, while Chelsea snatched a late win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made seven changes from the side that won 2-0 at Inter Milan in the Champions League in midweek and nearly paid a heavy price when the Canaries took a shock lead at Anfield.

Milot Rashica's shot deflected in off Joel Matip three minutes into the second half.

But Liverpool's deadly duo of Sadio Mane and Salah turned the game around with two goals in the space of three minutes.

Mane produced a stunning acrobatic finish to meet Kostas Tsimikas' looping header.

Salah then raced onto goalkeeper Alisson Becker's brilliant long ball, rounded Angus Gunn and left two Norwich defenders on the floor to become the second quickest player to 150 Liverpool goals behind Roger Hunt.

Diaz then produced a deft finish either of his two strike partners would be proud of to lift the ball over Gunn from Jordan Henderson's defence splitting pass.

Victory takes Klopp's men to within six points of Manchester City, who host Tottenham later on Saturday.

Chelsea's 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park may have come too late to kickstart a title challenge as they are still 13 points off the top.

However, they solidified their place in the top four as Hakim Ziyech slotted home Marcos Alonso's cross a minute from time.