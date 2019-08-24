Premier league

Summer signing Sebastien Haller scored a brace as West Ham eased past Watford 3-1 to pile further misery on Javi Gracia.

West Ham took an early lead from the penalty spot as Mark Noble scored after Manuel Lanzini was pulled down in the box by Abdoulaye Doucoure. Although Watford did hit back just 14 minutes later, Andre Gray smashing a shot past Fabianski after an assist from Will Hughes.

Just after the hour mark, Haller, who was signed for a club-record fee from Eintracht Frankfurt opened his scoring with a tap in, after converting Felipe Anderson's drilled cross. Whilst the French attacker added a spectacular second nine minutes later as his acrobatic overhead kick found the back of the net.

As for Watford, it was a seventh consecutive defeat in all competitions, as the pressure rises on Spanish boss Javi Gracia.