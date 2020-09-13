Premier league

You can watch the Live Match Stream for Tottenham Vs Everton via beIN CONNECT
Live Updates
Preamble
Now for Spurs! New boys Doherty and Hojbjerg start! Harry Kane will lead the line!
📋 Lloris (C), Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Dele, Lucas, Son, Kane— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 13, 2020
📲 @WilliamHill latest (18+) https://t.co/NJFEJ5CJ3s #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/BjjBowKvbt
Team news! All three new signings start for Everton!
🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🚨— Everton (@Everton) September 13, 2020
James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucouré ALL start against Tottenham. COYB! 👊#TOTEVE pic.twitter.com/km1UDjP4Zl
Likewise, Everton has arrived in North London!
📍 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.— Everton (@Everton) September 13, 2020
Our season starts 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚, but sadly without 𝙮𝙤𝙪.
Where will you be following #TOTEVE from, Blues? 🌍 pic.twitter.com/n0IFpNWKZc
Jose is here!
Welcome back, boys! 👋 #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/qB3HbDtAIa— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 13, 2020
Speaking of which, the Tottenham Hotspur stadium is looking glorious in the sunshine!
It's good to be back 😍 #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/3pYwncnF7Q— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 13, 2020
Spurs brand new stadium will be without their fans today, due to COVID-19! Club captain Hugo Loris has this message for the Tottenham fans!
"It's very simple, we miss you, we miss your support at the stadium." 💙— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 13, 2020
A message from the skipper ahead of the new season... #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/wp3pYlrEBU
So away we go! Everton have gone big in the transfer window so far! With James Rodríguez the marquee signing of the summer! I wonder if the Colombian will start today?
🔵⚪️ 𝐖𝐄 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊! ⚪️🔵— Everton (@Everton) September 13, 2020
🆚 @SpursOfficial (A)
🏆 @premierleague #GW1
📻 https://t.co/Xu5xBqhT7G
⏰ 4.30pm BST
UTT! 💪 #TOTEVE pic.twitter.com/am1b7fX4JE
Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Stream for Tottenham Vs Everton! Two managerial giants in Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti clash in North London! Join me for all the buildup, team news and live video from the game!