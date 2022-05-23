Premier League Top 5 Goals: Matchday 38 May 23, 2022 22:05 3:35 min Check out the top 5 goals from matchday 38 in the Premier League ! Premier League Best Goals -Latest Videos 3:28 min La Liga Top 5 Goals: Matchday 38 3:35 min Premier League Top 5 Goals: Matchday 38 3:41 min Ligue 1 Top 5 Goals: Matchday 38 2:52 min Barcelona 0 Villarreal 2 - Highlights 2:51 min NBA Round up - Warriors on brink with Mavs win 4:22 min Arsenal 5 Everton 1 - Highlights 0:35 min Premier League Final Day - LIVE! 5:54 min Report: Liverpool 3-1 Wolves 5:12 min Manchester City claim Premier League title 3:19 min Highlights: LOSC Lille 2-2 Rennes