Joel Richards

In the final instalment of our team of the season candidates, we shine a light on two Liverpool attackers who have grabbed the headlines in 2019-20.

Sadio Mane – Liverpool

In a season that has produced many memorable moments for Liverpool, Sadio Mane has been the chief protagonist in plenty of them.

From his match-winners against Aston Villa and Manchester City, to assists for fellow attackers Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, Mane has once again shone in the Reds’ feared front three as they close in on the Premier League title. After an outstanding 2018-19, the former Southampton man picked up where he left off with four goals in his first five appearances which included a game-changing brace in September’s 3-1 win over Newcastle United.

But it was in November where Mane proved his importance, as his goals in three consecutive games against Villa, City and Crystal Palace helped secure narrow victories that helped maintain an incredible run of form that laid the foundations for Liverpool’s 25-point lead at the top of the table. Such contributions in precarious positions have been the marked difference between victory and defeat.

Were it not for a three-week spell on the side-lines between mid-January to February, it’s fair to say Mane could well have more than the 14 goals and seven assists he currently has from his 26 appearances this season.

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

We’ve already extolled the virtues of Sadio Mane and his importance, but Mohamed Salah has once again proved his worth to Liverpool this season.

Despite facing criticism in some quarters for supposed selfishness and his reluctance to pass to teammates, the ‘Egyptian King’ has shared the wealth amongst his fellow front three comrades in Mane and Roberto Firmino. Although Firmino and Mane have contributed seven assists, Salah’s tally of six doesn’t suggest he has been greedy by nature, especially when you consider his style of play creates plenty of space for others to thrive.

By creating space with his lightning pace drawing defenders towards him, Salah allows Firmino and Mane to cause havoc and has helped Liverpool to sustained success over the last couple of seasons. But it is Salah’s goal-scoring that naturally grabs the headlines and his 16 strikes this season sees him well in contention for a third consecutive golden boot once action resumes.

He may not have hit the extraordinary heights of his debut campaign at Anfield, but that’s not to say Salah’s form has diminished by any means and he is still worthy of contending for a place in the team of the season.

