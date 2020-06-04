Joel Richards

Patrick Van Aanholt – Crystal Palace

Capable of surging runs from full-back that can lead to goals or assists, Van Aanholt has been a key component of another fine season for Crystal Palace.

With 39 points and their Premier League status all-but secured for another year, the Eagles were on a run of three consecutive wins before the suspension and Van Aanholt had most definitely played his part.

After all it was the No.3’s last-minute winner against Manchester United in August that sealed a historic first Premier League win at Old Trafford. Van Aanholt’s set-piece prowess has also been evident with a cooly-taken penalty in a 2-1 success at West Ham, followed by a glorious 20-yard free-kick in February’s 1-0 triumph over Newcastle.

Despite a turbulent beginning to his senior career with multiple loans, the former Chelsea player eventually found his feet at Sunderland before his move to Selhurst Park in January 2017. Since then Van Aanholt has established himself as one of the competition’s finest attacking left-backs and has won 10 caps for the Netherlands national team.

Although consistency and an ability to switch off in games remain an issue, there’s no denying Van Aanholt has been integral to Roy Hodgson’s side pulling away from the relegation battle.

Ben Chilwell – Leicester City

One-half of arguably one of the Premier League’s finest full-back pairings, Chilwell has had another hugely impressive season as part of a Leicester City side that looks set to claim a top 4 place.

A key factor in the Foxes’ rise, Chilwell has played his part in a robust defence that has conceded 28 goals, with only Liverpool and Sheffield United conceding fewer. The England international has also showcased his talents further forward with his two goals and three assists contributing to a Leicester attack spearheaded by Jamie Vardy.

Complimented with the equal brilliance of right-back Ricardo Pereira, Brendan Rodgers has been able to utilise both full-backs to launch Leicester attacks and overload opposition defences to great effect. It is little wonder that Chilwell has been linked with big-money moves to Manchester City and Chelsea in the near future as they seek to rectify their own defensive frailties.

At international level, England manager Gareth Southgate opted for the Leicester man as his preferred left-back in recent squads and with 11 caps to his name, the Milton Keynes-born star is set to make that position his own in the years to come.

Andrew Robertson – Liverpool

The flying Scotsman has once again played his part in a side that has built a commanding 25-point lead at the top of the table.

With 7 Premier League assists this season, Robertson is well placed to equal or even better his highly-impressive tally of 11 in 2018-19. Only Kevin De Bruyne (16), team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold (12), and Riyad Mahrez (8) have provided more assists this term than the Scotland captain.

A vital cog in the Red machine, Robertson alongside Alexander-Arnold provide the key outlets for Liverpool’s attackers to benefit from their marauding runs down either flank and their ability to whip in crosses from any angle to devastating effect. Defensively, the No.26 has contributed to the league’s best defensive record with 21 goals conceded and a league-high 12 clean sheets.

Perhaps the only weakness in Robertson’s game is his goal-scoring, with his crucial header in November’s 2-1 win at Aston Villa just his second Premier League goal for the club since joining in 2017. However, it is Robertson’s high levels of consistency in another stellar season that earmarks him as the finest left-back the English top-flight has to offer.

