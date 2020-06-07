Joel Richards

In the latest look at contenders for the Premier League team of the season, we focus on the men in the middle who have been crucial to their side’s fortunes.

Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

For a player to have made the shortlist having only joined in January, they need to make an exceptional impact. Bruno Fernandes has done exactly that and more despite playing only five Premier League games.

After watching his side toil during the first half of the campaign, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was desperate to add an injection of quality into his Manchester United side even if it came at a high cost. An initial fee of £47 million, that could potentially rise to £67.7 million, was enough to tempt Sporting Lisbon to prise with their most valuable asset and hand United a huge boost to their faltering fortunes.

A man-of-the-match display on his home debut against Wolves set the tone for what was to follow, and a pin-point assist for Harry Maguire in a 2-0 win at Chelsea displayed his deadly accuracy from set pieces. The Portuguese also highlighted his profligacy from the penalty spot with an eye-catching run-up that saw him comfortably dispatch his spot-kick in a 3-0 win over Watford that also featured another two assists. It’s little wonder he was named Premier League player of the month for February.

With 11 chances created from only five games, Fernandes has instantly become United’s key playmaker and has reinvigorated a side that may just yet salvage Champions League qualification from 2019-20.

Jordan Henderson – Liverpool

It’s been long overdue, but Liverpool’s captain is finally getting the recognition he fully deserves.

Almost 12 months on since skippering the Reds to UEFA Champions League glory, Henderson has been the driving force in a side that has laid waste to its contenders and powered to a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. Virgil Van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah may draw most of the attention, but it is Henderson who is the beating heart of Jurgen Klopp’s side and maintains the high standards that is expected from the manager.

Often derided by critics and even some of his own supporters throughout his career, Henderson has defied the doubters and this season has provided perfect evidence of his undoubted ability. Ever since being allowed a freer role within the midfield towards the end of 2018-19, Henderson’s attacking contributions have increased significantly and have provided another attacking outlet in a team already brimming with firepower.

His eight goal involvements this season (three goals, five assists) have included vital moments in Liverpool’s season. From his equaliser in the 2-1 win over Tottenham, his accurate cross for Sadio Mane’s matchwinner against Manchester City, or his star performance at Wolves that saw him score and tee up the late winner for Roberto Firmino, Henderson’s influence on this magnificent season is clear for all to see.

Heavily tipped to win the PFA Player of the Year award before the season was suspended, few could argue with Henderson’s inclusion.

John Lundstram – Sheffield United

For those with an aversion to participating in Fantasy Premier League, Lundstram was a manager’s dream in the early throes of this season.

Listed as a defender, it is further forward where the ex-Everton trainee has thrived in a Sheffield United side that has took the top-flight by storm. Lundstram’s total of 128 points has rewarded the players who opted to include the Blades midfielder from the beginning and is a stark contrast to his fortunes from last season where he made only five starts during United’s promotion from the Championship.

Lundstram’s match-winning heroics in the opening weeks of this campaign against Crystal Palace, as well as his double against Burnley, helped United maintain an impressive start that saw them lose just three of their opening 14 games. An integral part of Chris Wilder’s five-man midfield, Lundstram has brought control and been able to break up opposition attacks to great effect and has further justified the faith shown in him when he had previously caught the ire of the Bramall Lane boo-boys.

Despite the January addition of club-record signing Sander Berge, the Liverpudlian is still seen as a key figure in Wilder’s squad and although his contract expires in the summer the club are keen to retain Lundstram’s services.



