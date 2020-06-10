Joel Richards

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

On the whole, Manchester City’s Premier League campaign hasn’t been particularly memorable.

But if one big positive is to be drawn from this season, the form of Kevin De Bruyne has further underlined his importance in a side full of superstars. After an injury-wrecked 2018-19, the Belgian has bounced back in style to lead the Premier League assist charts (16) and weave his magic amidst the gloom.

For all of the assists, there have still been bolts from the blue, and in particular, the spectacular strike against Newcastle in November once again highlighted De Bruyne’s deadly accuracy from long-range.

Few contemporaries can rival De Bruyne for his inch-perfect crosses, as highlighted with his delightful first-time ball for Raheem Sterling’s header against Tottenham or against Watford when his delivery from wide right found David Silva who tapped home from close range. Such displays of genius add further weight to any argument for De Bruyne to be mentioned in the race for individual accolades, let alone team of the year, and were it not for the disappointing form of his club he perhaps would stand a better chance of claiming the PFA Player of the Year.

James Maddison – Leicester City

In a Leicester City side that shone in the first half of this season, James Maddison was one of its chief protagonists.

After a promising debut campaign in 2018-19, the 23-year-old has progressed even further in his second season at the King Power Stadium and has played a key role in the Foxes’ quest for Champions League qualification. Maddison’s efforts in front of goal have caught the eye too: a superb long-range effort against Tottenham, a beautifully-curled free-kick as part of a 9-0 mauling against Southampton, and a thumping rocket of a strike at Newcastle in January.

All three of those goals showcased the ease with which Maddison is comfortable on both feet and the confidence he oozes when given licence to roam by manager Brendan Rodgers in Leicester’s midfield.

In an interview with The Athletic earlier this season, Maddison revealed he and his manager had held conversations about his role in the side and how it mirrored that of Philippe Coutinho. Maddison said: “He had the skill set to do well in those roles and now he’s getting me to play there. But I believe I have the versatility to mix it up.”

Based on this season’s evidence, Maddison has the potential to become one of the Premier League and England’s leading lights in the years to come.

Mason Mount

Since the start of the season, Chelsea has pushed a number of young home-grown players into the first-team under the tutelage of Frank Lampard. 21-year old Mason Mount has been one of the standout names this campaign so far and developed from a youth prospect to one of the first names on the team sheet for Lampard.

Back at Stamford Bridge today 💙 pic.twitter.com/iL2kQhpq9E — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) June 6, 2020

Often employed pushing forward in midfield three the former Derby County loanee has made an impact in attack for the Blues grabbing six goals so far this season. His first ever Premier League goal and the first-ever goal of the Lampard era at Chelsea perfectly highlighted his skills. Stealing the ball of Wilfred Ndidim, Mount calmly arrowed his shot into the bottom corner past Kasper Schmeichel.

It’s not only in front of goal that the Portsmouth native has impressed, but he has also provided four assists for his team-mates. For a first full season in the Premier League, Mount has certainly caught the eye. With Chelsea in the mix for the Champions League places when the Premier League returns, Mount could have a crucial say in the race for Europe.

