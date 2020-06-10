The Premier League is back on June 17! Follow all the action on beIN CONNECT

Ahead of the return of the Premier League, we have decided to preview all twenty sides. Today we take a look at Newcastle United, with plenty of focus on activities away from the pitch, can Steve Bruce work his magic in the final part of the season?

Newcastle – 13th Pld: 29 Won: 9 Drawn: 8 Lost: 12 Points: 35

Season so far: You could say that the pause in Premier League action came at the wrong time for Newcastle United. After an inconsistent start to the season, it seemed that Steve Bruce had got his team to function in the Premier League, picking up four points in their final two games before the COVID-19 break.

Some fans are still worried that the Magpies could still be dragged into a relegation dog-fight. On the pitch, it’s safe to say that Bruce has got the best out of the majority of the players at his disposal.

Although club-record signing Joelinton who has yet to fully adapt to the rigours of the Premier League.

With a takeover of the club on the horizon, pending Premier League ratification and the prospect of Mike Ashley ending his much-maligned tenure the Geordie faithful are dreaming again.

What they need to do from the remaining games: Six points from their remaining nine games should have the Magpies safe for another season. With five games against sides battling against the drop, including Aston Villa, Bournemouth, and Watford it’s fair to say that Newcastle can settle for a finish in the lower half of the table.

In this brave new world of Premier League football behind closed doors, it will be interesting to see how Newcastle settle in their first two games at St James’ park, without the backing of their fans.

Players to watch: Keeper Martin Dúbravka has been one of the standout performers this season, and one of the best keepers in the league. Leading the way with most saves and most saves from shots in the box, Newcastle could have been in a much more precarious situation if not for the Slovakian stopper.

Defensively, Jamaal Lascelles has shown leadership and has formed a solid partnership with Federico Fernández prior to the COVID-19 break. Looking further forward, Newcastle fans will be expecting more from Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almirón who have shown glimmers of their undoubted talent over the season.

Remaining fixtures:

Sheffield United (H)

Aston Villa (H)

Bournemouth (A)

West Ham (H)

Man City (A)

Watford (A)

Tottenham (H)

Brighton (A)

Liverpool (H)