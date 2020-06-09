The Premier League is back on June 17! Follow all the action on beIN CONNECT

Mitch Freeley

Ahead of the return of the Premier League, we have decided to preview all twenty sides. Today we take a closer look at Brighton. Can Graham Potter inspire the Seagulls away from the drop zone?

Brighton & Hove Albion – 15th Pld: 29 Won: 6 Drawn: 11 Lost: 12 Pts: 29

Season so far: It’s been far from plain sailing for the Seagulls with victories few and far between in a testing campaign.

Despite a change in footballing style under new head coach Graham Potter, Brighton has won just six times in 2019-20 with only Norwich City (5) tasting victory on fewer occasions to leave them two points above the relegation places and facing another fight for survival. To make matters worse, Albion endured a terrible start to 2020 and are the only English team in the top four divisions yet to win a game this year having gone nine games without success.

What they need to do from the remaining games: Quite simply: start winning games. However, that will be easier said than done as their remaining fixtures look arduous on paper with Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City all due to visit the Amex Stadium. Hope may abound with visits to Norwich, Southampton and Burnley, but their fate could already be sealed by the time they travel to Turf Moor on the final day.

Players to watch: Amidst the doom and gloom, Neil Maupay has offered brief glimmers of optimism with eight goals and two assists since joining from Brentford last summer. The Frenchman’s versatility across the forward line is a huge plus for Potter as he bids to find the right formula that suits his side.

One player who may provide added ammunition for the run-in is Irish youngster Aaron Connolly. Now fully fit after suffering an ankle ligament injury, the 20-year-old caught the eye with a double on his full league debut against Tottenham Hotspur in October and could be the wildcard that helps secure safety.

Remaining fixtures:

Arsenal (H)

Leicester City (A)

Manchester United (H)

Norwich City (A)

Liverpool (H)

Manchester City (H)

Southampton (A)

Newcastle United (H)

Burnley (A)

