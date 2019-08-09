Mitch Freeley

Manager – Manuel Pellegrini

2018/19 Finish – 10th

What’s New – The Irons hunt for a world-class striker continued this summer, with Sébastien Haller recruited for a club-record fee. The French attacker was formidable in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt scoring 15 league goals. Haller is joined by exciting Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals who impressed during the European U-21 Championships. Aside from wantaway striker Marco Arnautovic, West Ham have kept their key names such and Felipe Anderson and Manuel Lanzini and will now be plotting to bring European football to the London Stadium.





Key Man – Felipe Anderson impressed at times in his debut season for the Hammers, and the Brazilian midfielder is primed to make an impact in his second season in East London. The playmaker is the creative hub of the side and will be looking to strike up an understanding with Sébastien Haller. If Anderson continues to impress, West Ham could be battling for a European place next season.

What to Expect – On paper, West Ham’s signings look exciting and could push the Hammers to European football. However, with defensive issues remaining, and a host of injury-prone midfielders it could mean that West Ham run out of steam at the business end of the campaign. Expect an uninspiring mid-table finish.

Predicted Finish – 11th



