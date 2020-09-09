You can follow all the action from the 2020/21 Premier League season via beIN CONNECT





West Brom returns to the Premier League for the first time since the 2017/18 season. The Baggies held their nerve in a dramatic final day of the Championship to book an automatic place to the Premier League, ahead of Brentford. Four draws from the final five Championship games as just enough to make the difference.

Slaven Bilić will have to raise his side for the challenge of Premier League football, in this new COVID-19 world, the lack of fans could actually play into the hands of West Brom and their expansive brand of football.



In transfer news, the club has gone about secure some of the players that helped them get promoted. Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson and controversially Grady Diangana have all signed on permanent deals. Pereira, in particular, was one of the most exciting players in the Championship this season, a standout campaign from the Portuguese youngster could be the difference in beating the drop.

The young side is in desperate need of Premier League experience, and the signing of former Watford captain Troy Deeny seems logical. Providing that Bilić can get a few names in, a relegation dogfight could be avoided.

Fans View - West Brom Fan TV - @ALBIONFANTV

Dream Season - The dream season for me would be to maintain our status in the Premier League. With the league becoming more and more competitive each year, I think that would be a massive achievement

The Manager in Three Words - Passionate, Motivating and Hardworking.

Player to Watch - I think the player to watch this season without a doubt is Matheus Pereira he was outstanding last season and I’m sure he will have a point to prove.

Realistic Season - A realistic and achievable target for us would be to remain in the Premier League I think doing this will show how good Slaven is as a manager with there being not a big budget available.



