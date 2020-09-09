You can follow all the action from the 2020/21 Premier League season via beIN CONNECT





Tottenham will be looking to take the next step under Jose Mourinho and will be looking to pick up a trophy under the Portuguese boss. The final game of the season saw Mourinho celebrate with his squad after they booked their place in the Europa League. Yet by virtue of North London rivals Arsenal winning the FA Cup, Spurs now have to go through the qualification rounds causing an early fixture pile up for the side. Which mean nine games in the first 20 days of the season.

Mourinho may have won plaudits for a certain performance in a documentary, but now he has to earn his money at Spurs. With the side fighting on all fronts, Spurs are crying out for further depth if they are to make a credible go at reaching the top four.

In transfer news, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has been picked up from Southampton whilst Matt Docherty has also been signed from Wolves, in what could be one of the signings of the season. The club is crying out for an option B for Harry Kane, and it remains to be seen if a striker will be signed before the transfer window closes.

Fans View - Michael Drummond - @lilbocelli1

Dream Season - Fans back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jose Mourinho at his snarling best and Harry Kane having an injury-free season, along with a trophy and a place in the top four.

The Manager in Three Words - Winner, Maverick, Genius

Player to Watch - Son Heung-min will be our main attacking threat, especially if Kane can't make it through the whole season. Looking forward to seeing the attacking drive of Irish wingback Matt Docherty, who was signed from rivals from Wolves. I have a feeling he could be the difference in pushing us into the top four.

Realistic Season - Battling for a top-four finish, a decent run in the Europa League and the domestic cups. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium needs to see a trophy lift!

