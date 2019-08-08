Mitch Freeley

Manager – Ralph Hasenhüttl

2018/19 Finish – 16th

What’s New – A fresh wave of optimism on the South Coast, that this year might not be a turgid relegation battle. Austrian boss Hasenhüttl joined in December 2018, and transformed the fortunes of the Saints, pulling them away from the relegation zone. With a fresh preseason under their belts along with the attacking signings of Che Adams, Danny Ings and Moussa Djenepo, all seems well for Southampton.

Key Man – Fresh from signing a brand new four-year contract extension, Nathan Redmond is primed to be a technical leader for the side, the 25-year-old winger has been around England squads down the years, and could be around a few more after being rejuvenated under Hasenhüttl.

What to Expect – Believe it or not, a season of safety awaits at the Saints. In Ralph Hasenhüttl they have a seasoned manager who should get the very best out of his squad. Danny Ings brings Premier League experience to the front-line, and expect some free-flowing football from the Saints. A push for European football awaits, with Southampton falling short in the final months of the season, still a mid-table finish will be the goal.

Predicted Finish – 10th

