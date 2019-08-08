Mitch Freeley

You can watch all the action from the 2019/2020 Premier League season with beIN CONNECT

Manager – Chris Wilder

2018/19 Finish – 2nd (Promoted from the Championship)

What’s New – Sheffield United return to the Premier League for the first time since 2007, looking to consolidate themselves under promising manager Chris Wilder, who has masterminded a rise from League 1 to the top flight. It’s been a busy summer on the transfer front, with the Blades breaking their transfer record no fewer than four times.

Luke Freeman, Callum Robinson and Lys Mousset all broke the record before Swansea striker Oli McBurnie joined last week for a fee of £17.5m pushing the spending to £40m this season. After splashing the cash on proven Championship talent, will they be able to make the step up to the Premier League?

Key Man – Ravel Morrison could prove to be a fascinating signing. Once described by Sir Alex Ferguson as one of the best players of his generation. After several false starts, West Ham, Birmingham City, Lazio and most recently Ostersund a 26-year-old Morrison is back in the UK. Can Morrison shake off his troubles and inspire the Blades to safety? Time will tell but rest assured United will be an interesting watch with Morrison in the side.

What to Expect – A long season awaits for Sheffield United awaits, despite spending big in the summer on Championship talent, it won’t be enough to match the quality of the Premier League. The only hope they have lies in the coaching of Wilder who will be tested like never before. It’s going to be tough, but the Blades will return straight back to the Championship.

Predicted Finish – 20th



The GIANTS are back! Don’t miss out on our MEGA promotion! Subscribe to the SPORTS package and get a FREE* upgrade to PREMIUM.