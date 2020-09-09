You can follow all the action from the 2020/21 Premier League season via beIN CONNECT





After exceeding all expectations last season, can Sheffield United make a creditable push for Europe this season? Chris Wilder was arguably the best British manager in the league last year, will not look to consolidate their place in the Premier League and look to better their ninth-place finish last season.



In transfer news, United have picked up Aaron Ramsdale from Bournemouth as their first choice keeper after Dean Henderson returned to Manchester United. The signings of Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe from Derby adds youth at wingback, Welshdefender Ethan Ampadu arrives on loan from Chelsea and Scottish winger Oliver Burke comes into the side from West Brom.

Fans View - James Cantril - @JamesCantrill

Dream Season - My head says let’s just survive relegation for another season but my heart yearns for Europe- especially after last season- and with Wilder, at the helm, I do think anything is possible! However, we were more affected than most by playing in vacant stadiums, and I fear we haven’t got the squad depth required to push on.



The Manager in Three Words - No non-sense innovator



Player to Watch - Sander Berge. He didn’t exactly hit the ground running after he broke our transfer record last January and I think this was because he had to adjust to a new culture and a new role on the pitch. Watching him this pre-season though, he seems to have adapted to playing in a slightly more advanced position and should be an asset at both ends of the field this campaign.



Realistic Season - I’ve seen a lot of murmurs about ‘second season syndrome’ but underestimate Wilder at your peril! Realistically I think we’ll finish 10th. As previously eluded two I’m not sure we’ll have the squad depth to push for European football and we were blighted last season by the lack of atmosphere. That been said, Wilder will strive always to top last seasons accolades and not to settle for anything less than the players all.

