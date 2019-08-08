Mitch Freeley

Manager – Steve Bruce

2018/19 Finish – 13th

What’s New – The Tyneside soap opera that is Newcastle United suffered plenty of plot twists over the summer. After a protracted wait, Rafa Benetiz left the club much to the ire of the passionate fan base. Owner Mike Ashley eventually settled on Geordie Steve Bruce to manage the side for the new season, which was greeted to a collective “meh” from most fans.

In terms of transfers Brazilian attacker, Joelinton was signed for a club-record fee to fill the Rondon sized gap in the side, whilst winger Allan Saint-Maximin looks like a clever accusation. Both players are young and fit the bill as sellable assets in the next few seasons, which will no doubt depress fans.

Key Man – Miguel Almirón showed glimpses of his quality since signing in January, and the Paraguayan will have to hit the ground running in his first full season with the side. Having impressed in the MLS with Atlanta United, Almirón has the creative spark that could get the Toon out of trouble this season.

What to Expect – After failing to sign Rafa Benitez to a new contract, the fans are already against new man Steve Bruce. Benitez worked miracles with essentially a Championship quality squad with his brand of defensively sound football. Despite adding some new faces, it’s going to be a huge ask for Newcastle to beat the drop, especially with such fan unrest. Expect the Magpies to stay up, just.

Predicted Finish – 17th



