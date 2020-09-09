You can follow all the action from the 2020/21 Premier League season via beIN CONNECT





After a summer defined by matters away from the pitch, Newcastle fans will be hoping their side can get it right on the pitch. Last year, the Magpies finished 13th in the league with a side which could feasibly play in the championship. Credit has to go to boss Steve Bruce, in getting the very best out of the side.

On the transfer front, Newcastle has been busy with a trio of exciting players coming in. The Bournemouth pair of Calum Wilson and Ryan Fraser has signed on along with Norwich defender Jamal Lewis.

The signing of Wilson, in particular, will be exciting for fans, an England international of considerable promise he has the potential to live up to the great target men that have played at Newcastle down the years. It's a much-needed boost of quality for the side, although it's unlikely to lift the mood of Toon fans who are desperate for a change of ownership at the club.

Fans View - James Mitchell - @jamesbmitchell

Dream Season - Mike Ashley sells the club to ambitious and efficient owners; at the very least a proven centre-forward signs; the Longstaff brothers push on and develop; no relegation; the club gets itself in a position to realistically challenge the top ten next season.

The Manager in Three Words - Likeable but limited.

Player to Watch - The obvious answer here would be Allan Saint-Maximin, because he's quite simply one of the most exciting players in the league. However, I think Miguel Almiron will be interesting to watch this season. All NUFC fans will tell you his initial lack of goals belied his ability and contribution to the team. If he kicks on where he left off last season, he could be one of the league's best attacking midfielders.

Realistic Season - It's been one of the best transfer windows in recent memory, and the signings have boosted the quality in the side. After a few seasons treading water near the relegation zone, Calum Wilson and Ryan Fraser can push us into a top ten finish.

