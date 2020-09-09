You can follow all the action from the 2020/21 Premier League season via beIN CONNECT

Pep Guardiola goes again on his relentless hunt for silverware this season and will be looking to knock Liverpool off their perch. After finishing the season 18 points behind Liverpool and disappointingly bowing out at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League, the pressure will be on for the Catalan coach to deliver.

On the transfer front, City has brought in winger Ferran Torres from Valencia as a replacement for Leroy Sane and added defender Nathan Aké from Bournemouth. Further defensive reinforcements could be made before the transfer window with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly edging closer to a big-money move.

Fans View - Scott Burke - @SnoopScottyDog

Dream Season - I still think until this season the Premier League has always been the priority for most City fans, but no doubt, every year we don’t win the Champions League creates that bit more pressure for the following year. So the dream would be to finally win the Champions League and get that monkey off our back. Coupled with a PL win too would be even sweeter!

The Manager in Three Words - Obsessed. Imperfect. Relentless.

One to Watch - For me, Phil Foden is the one to watch. Despite external pressures from outside the club, both City and Foden have been patient in terms of waiting for the right time to slot him in, and we saw after the restart last season what an asset he’s going to be.

We can’t replace David Silva and it’s unfair to try and compare the two like for like. Foden has a direct and dynamic style to his game and seems to play on instinct which is great to watch. Also has a keen eye for goal so I’d expect a decent contribution of goals as well.

Realistic Season - I think either a Premier League or Champions League win, plus another domestic cup too. If we can build the right momentum then we have a squad that can compete on all fronts, but the mentality is absolutely key for us which also includes the mentality of Pep, particularly in Champions League games where he has a tendency to outthink himself. If we can “fix” that, then I think it could be a fantastic season, but excited to see what happens.

