Premier League Preview - Manchester City

Mitch Freeley

Manager – Pep Guardiola

2018/19 Finish – 1st

What’s New – Pep Guardiola’s relentless pursuit for perfection has so far just seen two players join the first team. Former Citizen Angeliño has been recruited and is expected to provide competition, whilst a long-term solution for defensive midfielder Fernandinho has been acquired in the form of Spaniard Rhodri. Despite winning the domestic treble last season, City fell short in the Champions League getting knocked out in the quarter-final stage in a titanic tussle with Spurs. That is likely to be the focus, along with a third straight league title.

Key Man – In a side crammed with talent, the enduring class of David Silva remains. At 33, this will be the final season for the Spanish playmaker at the Eithad. Silva may play less of a role this campaign in terms of starts, however, his influence will be crucial if City is to be successful in all four fronts.

What to Expect – Manchester City proved their credentials as one of the greatest Premier League sides of recent years, holding their nerve against challengers Liverpool to win back to back league titles. Expect more of the same from the Citizens, whilst more of a concerted focus on going all the way in the Champions League, a trophy which so far has evaded them.

Predicted Finish – 1st



