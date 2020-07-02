Gareth Messenger

Manchester City Vs Liverpool - LIVE STREAM

Date – Thursday July 2nd, 2020; Kick-Off – 22:15 Mecca; Channel – 11 HD

Manchester City will aim to bounce back from their 2-1 loss at Chelsea, taking heart from the fact they have won both their home matches since the Premier League returned.

The blue side of Manchester come into this game after a great team win in the FA Cup and should put in a strong and rested starting XI, that’s despite Pep Guardiola confirming that Leroy Sane is heading to Bayern Munich for next season.

Pep has a rebuilding job on his hands. The Citizens have not looked at their frightening best all the time this season – they have problems and Pep knows it.

Manchester City Predicted Team

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, D. Silva, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, B. Silva

All smiles in training for the Champions 🤗 pic.twitter.com/55FxDOHTOQ — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 28, 2020

“What we achieved last year, in this case last week, is something for the history books. The rest is just hard work” – that’s the message from Jurgen Klopp who says the celebrations are over for now and that is team are fully focused on laying down a marker for City to chase next season.

Liverpool will be playing their first fixture since being crowned champions and can complete the league double over Pep Guardiola’s side. A meaningful game in the sense that it is for pride. Both teams will be roaring to go. For the first time in 10,650 days, Liverpool will run out as champions of England.

Even Man City's centurions of 2017-18 - statistically the best team in English history - would be five points adrift of Klopp's side at this stage of the season, and the Reds are well on course to either break or match almost every record Guardiola's side set in that remarkable campaign.

Of course, that does rely on Liverpool not letting up over the closing stages of the season, but Klopp has already warned the rest of the league that his side will not stop despite having already secured the only trophy left available to them.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mane