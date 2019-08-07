Mitch Freeley

Manager – Jurgen Klopp

2018/19 Finish – 2nd

What’s New – It’s been quiet on the transfer front for the Reds, with youngsters Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott and goalkeeper Adrian moving to Anfield. Whilst Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno left the side after their contracts ended. You get the feeling that Klopp is happy with his squad, with long-term absentees last season Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adam Lallana back into the fold, whilst Champions League hero Divok Origi has committed his long-term future to the club.

However a bigger question remains, with several key players taking part in the Copa America and AFCON, can Liverpool hit the ground running, and push Manchester City all the way in the league again.

Key Man – Look no further than Mohamed Salah, having shared the Golden Boot last term the Egyptian superstar will be aiming for a third straight top goalscorer award. The humble attacker has been crucial to Liverpool’s rise in recent years and Reds fans will be hoping the goal-scoring antics of Salah can fire Liverpool to the Premier League title.

What to Expect – Liverpool pushed Manchester City all the way to the Premier League title last season, taking it to the final game. However, despite racking up a tally of 97 points, the Reds fell just short in their pursuit. Last season proved that Liverpool and Manchester City were playing a different level of football compared to the rest of the competition, and they will be proven again this campaign.

However without any key additions to the squad, and Manchester City further strengthening with the signing of Rodri, you get the feeling that Liverpool could fall short again.

Predicted Finish – 2nd





