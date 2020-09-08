You can follow all the action from the 2020/21 Premier League season via beIN CONNECT

Fresh from winning the Championships play-offs, Fulham will be eyeing survival on their return to the Premier League. The last time the West London side graced the top flight, they went straight back down to the Championship after spending big in the summer.

This year, Scott Parker's side have gone for a more measured approach in the transfer market, firstly by securing last season loanees Anthony Knockaert and Harrison Reed on permanent deals. Whilst capturing midfielder Mario Lemina on loan along with the signing of promising left-back Antonee Robinson.



The jump up from the Championship to the Premier League is huge, and Fulham will have to hit the ground running to ensure they are not in a relegation dogfight come the end of the season.

Fans View - Fulham Focus - @Fulham_Focus

Dream Season - Considering the very short turnaround, I think to emulate what Sheffield United achieved last season would be as good as it can get. They were still challenging for Europe going into the final few games of the season and to be back flirting with the opportunity to qualify for the Europa League again would be special as it’s a competition close to our hearts.

The Manager in Three Words - Calm, collected and cautious.

Player to Watch - At the moment, it has to be Harrison Reed. He was a big factor in why we were promoted in the first place and his tenacity in the middle of the park will give us a better chance of winning the midfield battle and could catch the eye of the neutral Premier League fan this season.

Realistic Season - To simply give a better account of ourselves than the last time we were relegated and to survive or at least go down fighting with dignity. The previous two seasons that we were relegated, we had 3 managers in both seasons. It would be nice to keep some continuity so that we are settled going into next season if we are to face the drop again.



