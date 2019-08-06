Mitch Freeley

Manager – Marco Silva

2018/19 Finish – 8th

What’s New – Everton have had a relatively busy summer transfer window. Andre Gomes has been secured on a permanent deal, after impressing on loan from Barcelona. The signing of Fabian Delph from Manchester City is an astute accusation, whilst Ivorian midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has replaced Idrissa Gueye who has moved to PSG. Whilst the signing of teenage striker Moise Kean from Juventus has got fans dreaming of a top-six finish.

Key Man – Lucas Digne excelled in his debut Premier League campaign, and the French Left-Back is primed for another big season for the Toffees. Impressive going forward, stable defensively and a threat from set-pieces Digne could be crucial in the Blues push for Champions League football this season.

What to Expect – Everton will be in the mix for the race for seventh place, battling with the likes of Leicester and Wolves for the best of the rest tag. With competition fierce and the lack of a proven striker in the side, the Blues might struggle to break into the top six.

Predicted Finish – 7th

