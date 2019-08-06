Mitch Freeley

Manager – Sean Dyche

2018/19 Finish – 15th

What’s New – It’s been a summer of not so drastic change at Turf Moor, with only three names so far winging their way up to Lancashire. Prodigal son Jay Rodríguez returns to the Clarets after a stint away at Southampton and West Brom and is expected to challenge Ashley Barnes for a starting spot upfront.

Elsewhere, Dyche also picked up the signing of Erik Pieters from Stoke in the most Burnley signing of the summer. The 6ft Dutch defender certainly fits the bill in term of the mould of football Burnley plays and will be a presence at the heart of the defence.

Key Man – Teenage winger Dwight McNeil, impressed towards the back end of the season and was spuriously linked with Juventus and Newcastle during the summer. The 19-year-old represented England at the Toulon Tournament and could be an outside bet to join Gareth Southgate's squad this season. McNeil will be looking for more game time, and add to his tally of three goals last season. The future looks bright.

What to Expect – More mid-table mediocrity from the Clarets. After scrapping their way through the season, expect a run of results in March which will pull them away from the drop zone. Premier League survival is the priority and in Dyche Burnley have a seasoned operator who knows what to do to get results.

Predicted Finish – 12th



