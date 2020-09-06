You can follow all the action from the 2020/21 Premier League season via beIN CONNECT

Brighton will be looking for a midtable finish after flirting with relegation last season. It was an encouraging campaign for boss Graham Potter, who is slowly transforming the playing style of the Seagulls.

On the transfer front, Brighton has picked up Adam Lallana from Liverpool on a free transfer, whilst the cut-price acquisition of experienced defender Joël Veltman could be one of the bargains of the season. Neal Maupay impressed in the back end of last season and the French striker will be charged with firing the south coast side up the table.

Fans View - Richard Newman - @FootyAlbionMe

Dream Season - Even for a dream season Brighton winning the Premier League is a tough one to imagine, but how about more victories against the top sides and beating Manchester United in the final of the FA Cup, banishing the demons of the ‘And Smith must score…’ moment in 1983 - with an Albion striker slotting home a one-on-one to make amends?!

Lewis Dunk finally winning over England manager Gareth Southgate for a place in the squad for the Euros, after what feels like a host of inexplicable exclusions, would be the icing on the cake.

The Manager in Three Words - Flexible, principled, realistic.





Player to Watch - It’s a toss-up between centre-back Ben White and exciting full-back Tariq Lamptey, but given most of the off-season attention has focused on White, it has to be him.

Tipped as a future England international, White was hugely impressive during his season-long loan at Leeds which led to promotion to the Premier League and the Championship title.

Having been linked with a permanent return to Elland Road and multiple clubs in the top six, White recently committed his immediate future to Albion with a new long-term contract and is a perfect fit for Graham Potter’s possession-based style of play.

Realistic Season - Brighton want to be a regular top 10 club in the Premier League, but this could be a season too early. The addition of Adam Lallana should help Albion creatively, but they need more firepower up top to add to the talents of Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly - the rest of the transfer window could be crucial.

With Dunk, White, Lamptey, Adam Webster and Dutch international Joel Veltman, Albion have one of the best defences outside of the top six. A season comfortably away from relegation danger and a decent cup run would be a good progression in Potter’s second season in charge.

