Arsenal head into the new season on a high after picking up the FA Cup at the end of last season. Spanish boss Mikel Arteta has seemingly made the Arsenal squad believe in their abilities again, and that was highlighted in their last two competitive games of the season against Chelsea and Liverpool where the Gunners put in tactically disciplined performances to come away with the FA Cup and Community Shield.

Signings of former Chelsea winger Willian and promising defender Gabriel Magalhães, along with the promise of a creative midfielder, suggest that confidence is high that the Gunners can make a creditable push for the top four and at least finish better than eighth place last season.

At the time of writing top scorer, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has yet to commit his future, although it would seem that the Gabonese striker is looking to sign a bumper deal with the club. Whilst in this new post-COVID-19 world departures are inevitable with Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira and Sokratis Papastathopoulos all candidates to leave the club.

Fans View - Nemanja Bulatović - @NemchyAFC

Dream Season -No COVID-19 around, just Captain Aubameyang with the team on a double-decker somewhere in Islington celebrating FA Cup and Europa League trophies along with Champions League spot for next season.

The Manager in Three Words - Authority, Worthy, Boss

Player to Watch - 19-year-old Hale End product Bukayo Saka. The winger has plenty of intelligence, calmness, and maturity for a player so young. With a big breakthrough season behind him, this year will show his inevitable growth into a pivotal member of the team.

Realistic Season - Expecting an improvement in the league from the Arsenal, we have to make it count. That said, being back to the elite with a top-four finish and one cup will be a realistic season in my books. Up the Arsenal!



