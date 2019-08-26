Mitch Freeley

Week Three of the Premier League season saw three attackers impress bagging braces to help their side secure vital victories. That’s right, our weekly look at three players who shone in the Premier League is back! Don’t forget you can follow every kick from the 2019/20 Premier League season with beIN SPORTS.

Frank Lampard picked up his first competitive win as Chelsea manager with a hard-earned 3-2 win over Norwich. It’s clear from the opening game of the season that it’s all change at the Blues with Lampard opting for younger homegrown prospects.

Central to the new-look Blues has been Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham both of whom started on Saturday. It didn’t take long for Abraham to make his mark, lashing the ball into the bottom corner from a Cesar Azpilicueta cross with the contest just two minutes old. It was perhaps telling that Abraham ran towards Lampard to celebrate his first goal of the season, as it was the Blues boss who publicly backed the striker following the racist abuse he received online following a decisive penalty miss against Liverpool in the European Super Cup.

With the game poised at 2-2, Abraham stepped up to score the winner with a goal of immense quality. Quickly latching onto through ball the young striker surged forward, taking on two defenders before smashing an early shot past Tim Krul. Both strikes underlined the maturity of Abraham who is set for a big season with Chelsea this campaign.

'It’s something I always dreamed about as a young kid!' — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 25, 2019

West Ham striker Sebastian Haller scored his first goals for his new club over the weekend as the Hammers piled further misery on Watford with a 3-1 victory. Haller, who was recruited for a club-record fee from Eintracht Frankfurt scored two very different goals, both of which had a telling impact for his side.

Heading to the second half with the tie finely poised at 1-1 the French striker tapped in Felipe Anderson's drilled cross to get off the mark in the Premier League. Whilst ten minutes later, Haller put the gloss on the victory, reacting first to an effort off the crossbar to acrobatically overhead kick the ball into the net.

West Ham has traditionally struggled with strikers in recent years. However, in Haller, they have an intelligent frontman who is more than able in front of goal. Hammers fans will be hoping that Haller can continue his rich vein of form when they take on Norwich at the London Stadium next weekend.

Liverpool underlined their Premier League title credentials on the weekend with a comprehensive 3-1 win over Arsenal. Central to the Reds dominance was the drive and determination of Mohamed Salah, who shone in the second half to put the Gunners to the sword.

After taking a lead late in the first half through a Joel Matip header, Salah was decisive in creating the second. After latching onto a through ball from Roberto Firmino, the Egyptian star ruthlessly had his shirt pulled by David Luiz in the box. Stepping up for the penalty Salah made no mistake, confidently dispatching the ball into the top corner.

Salah’s second showed the winger at his devastating best, turning David Luiz before driving into the box and arrowing a shot into the bottom corner. Liverpool is gunning for the Premier Leauge this season, and with Salah in such blistering form don’t bet against the Reds lifting a first league crown in 31 years.

As ever, you can follow all the action from the Premier League, Live and Exclusive with beIN SPORTS.




