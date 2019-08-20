Mitch Freeley

Week two of the Premier League season saw hat-trick glory for a Finn and immediate impact from a Brazilian and an influential midfield performance from a Spaniard. That’s right, our new Premier League players of the weekend feature is back for a second shot at glory. Don’t forget you can follow every kick from the 2019/20 Premier League season with beIN SPORTS.

Dani Ceballos marked his home Premier League debut in emphatic fashion, providing both assists in Arsenal’s gritty 2-1 victory over Burnley.

The Spaniard revitalized the Arsenal midfield, making the most passes and tackles in the game. Whilst his forward drive added a new dimension to the Gunners build-up and attacking play. This was perfectly shown when his near post corner was picked up by Alexandre Lacazette, who turned his man before sliding the ball through the legs of Tom Pope for the opener.

Arsenal fans can be a demanding audience, but Ceballo’s hand in the second goal perfectly underlined why the on-loan Real Madrid man is fast coming a fan favourite. After quickly winning back possession for his side, knocking the ball to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who arrowed a shot into the bottom corner.

Ceballos wheeled away celebrating like he scored the goal himself, whilst manager Unai Emery relished the role of the midfielder in battling to get the ball back and assisting the second goal for his side. Providing that Ceballos gets regular game-time, the Spaniard could be a driving force in Arsenal making the top four this season.

Saturday afternoon couldn’t have got any better for Finnish striker Teemu Pukki. Fresh from opening his account at Anfield on the opening weekend, last season’s Championship player of the year delivered on his Premier League home debut.

The former Celtic and Brondby striker cracked in a sensational volley just after the half-hour mark, to get the Canaries up and running. Before a quickly taken shot in the second half that had Martin Dúbravka well beaten at the near points wrapping up the points. Yet the flying Finn was not stopping there scoring his first Premier League hat-trick with fifteen minutes left to play, picking the ball off winger Todd Cantwell, before sliding into the bottom corner.

Tougher tests will come for the Canneries, have stuck to the principles that saw them win the Championship. In Pukki, they have a striker who is perfect for their formation and who after this weekend will have the confidence in front of goal to help Daniel Farke’s side to beat the drop.

Lucas Moura doesn’t hang around. The Spurs attacker was only on the pitch for nineteen seconds when he outleaped Kyle Walker to head in a vital equalizer against Manchester City on Saturday evening.

The North London side certainly had to ride their luck at times, conceding 30 shots during the contest and needing a last-gasp VAR intervention no deny Gabriel Jesus a stoppage-time winner. Still, you have to be impressed at how Mauricio Pochettino set up his side, and the belief he has imparted on his squad particularly against top-six opponents.

In Moura, Spurs have a creditable option off the bench who has an uncanny knack of stepping up when it matters. Few Spurs fans can forget his sensational second-half hat-trick against Ajax to seal their place in the Champions League final last season. Reflecting on the goal, Moura seemed stunned by his impact. “It’s my first time and I’m happy to score against city with my first touch is unbelievable.”

As ever, you can follow all the action from the Premier League, Live and Exclusive with beIN SPORTS.