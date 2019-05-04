Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Newcastle Vs Liverpool via beIN CONNECT

Match Report

Liverpool's Premier League title challenge remains alive after Divock Origi scored an 86th-minute winner in a dramatic 3-2 victory at Newcastle United on Saturday.

Origi got a decisive touch to fellow substitute Xherdan Shaqiri's corner to lift Jurgen Klopp's side off the canvas and back two points ahead of Manchester City, who visit Leicester City on Monday before the season comes to an end next Sunday.

The Reds' dreams appeared to have slipped away after Salomon Rondon fired in Newcastle's second equaliser in the 54th minute, which preceded a concerning head injury that forced Mohamed Salah off on a stretcher.

Virgil van Dijk and star man Salah had earlier scored either side of Christian Atsu's close-range strike, but it was Origi who provided the match-winning moment in a see-sawing contest.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Liverpool edge ahead late on! Divock Origi with the decisive header!

Worrying scenes for Liverpool fans as Mohamed Salah is stretchered off injured after a clash with Toon keeper Martin Dúbravka.

Goal! Salomón Rondón rifles the ball into the bottom corner! It's 2-2 as it stands!

Goal! Salah pulls Liverpool back ahead! A sidefoot from Trent Alexander Arnold's cross does the trick!

Woodwork! Ayoze Perez smashes the post with a fierce strike!

Goal! Christian Atsu levels the scores, a perfect reply from Newcastle! Although I'm sure Trent Alexander Arnold handles the ball on the line, just before from Rondon. It won't matter. Newcastle are level!

Goal! Virgil van Dijk heads the Reds into the lead!

Peep! Let the games begin!

Live Updates

Preamble

It is going to be rocking on the Toon tonight! Expect a rowdy late kick-off atmosphere!

🏴🏳️ We're not far away from seeing @worflags' magnificent new display!



If you're in the Gallowgate tonight, please arrive as early as possible. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/dT2ugJHoJP — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 4, 2019

15 minutes till game time! Our man on the ground Matt Critchely spoke with Jim Beglin a little earlier on. St James' Park has not been a happy hunting ground for Liverpool lately!

Liverpool looking to reclaim PL top spot at Newcastle.



The Reds haven't won there in their last 4 visits...@MattCritchley1 and former Liverpool full-back @jimbeglin look ahead to another crucial game for Jurgen Klopp's side.#beINPL



Watch live ⬇️https://t.co/dJSlr73lZe pic.twitter.com/h3qTI8foZG — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) May 4, 2019

Team news for Liverpool! Four changes from the side that lost to Barcelona. No Roberto Firmino in the matchday squad, Daniel Sturridge replaces the Brazilian. Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dejan Lovren all come into the side.

Team News time! First up Newcastle! Two changes from the side that drew with Brighton last time out! Jamaal Lascelles is back in the heart of the defence whilst Ki Sung-yueng replaces former Reds midfielder Jonjo Shelvy.

Liverpool has arrived and look VERY focused on the task at hand!

It's the last home game of the season for Newcastle, who have ended the season with a flourish! Undefeated in their last three games in the Premier League & just one defeat in their last seven at home! Could Newcastle upset the odds tonight? You never know!

IT’S MATCHDAY! Today we play our last game of the season at home... and such an amazing game! #HowayTheLads ⚫⚪⚽ pic.twitter.com/I2oDPMy4cX — Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) May 4, 2019

So here we go! The road to the Premier League title takes us to Newcastle! Can Liverpool get the win they need to leapfrog Man City and put the pressure on the citizens? We are kicking off at 9:45 Mecca!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Newcastle Vs Liverpool. The Reds will be looking to bounce back from their defeat at the hands of Barcelona in the Champions League and focus on the Premier League title race. A win against Newcastle will see Jurgen Klopp's side return to the top of the table with Man City taking on Leicester on Monday evening. As ever, join me for all the latest updates, team news and goals as they go in!