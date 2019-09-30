

You can watch the Live Stream of Manchester United Vs Arsenal via beIN CONNECT

Are we witnessing the final days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United? The Red Devils have been dire in recent weeks and needed a penalty shoot to defeat League 1 side Rochdale to progress in the EFL Cup. With United currently residing in 11th place in the Premier League, with only two wins from six games, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Solsjar could be relieved of his duties following a heavy defeat.

Last time out in the league, United were comprehensively defeated by West Ham 2-0 which was made even worse by the fact that first-choice striker Marcus Rashford limped off injured early on. Still, despite the current malaise, United are on a three-game winning streak at home in all competitions, which could serve as some comfort for the fans.

Daniel James has been one of the standout performers in a side that has been devoid of quality so far this season. Three goals in six Premier League starts for the 21-year-old Welsh winger, highlights his threat for United. James will certainly fancy his chances against an Arsenal backline that is prone to making high profile mistakes this season.

Manchester United Predicted Team

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; McTominay, Matic, Pogba; James, Mata, Greenwood

When – Monday 30th September

Where – Old Trafford

Channel – HD 11

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 22:00

As for Arsenal, it seems that they have recovered from their early-season blip and are currently on a three-game winning streak in all competitions. Unai Emery will know well that a victory away in Manchester will see them break into the top four, although you have to all the way back to the FA Cup in 2015 for the last time that Arsenal won at Old Trafford.

Last time out in the league, Arsenal battled back against the odds to register an unlikely 3-2 win over Aston Villa. Ashley Maitland-Niles picked up a red card in the first half as Villa took a 2-1 lead heading into the final 30 minutes however late strikes from Callum Chambers and an injury time free-kick from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed the three points.

Aubameyang has enjoyed a strong start to the season and has six goals in six Premier League games this season. The Gabon international will start in attack, and his deadly finishing could be the reason that Arsenal picks up the win on Monday evening.

Arsenal Predicted Team

Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Willock, Guendouzi, Ceballos; Saka, Pepe, Aubameyang

You can follow Manchester United Vs Arsenal via beIN CONNECT.

