Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Manchester United Vs Burnley via beIN CONNECT

Manchester United take on Burnley at Old Trafford, looking to recover from their defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool just three days previous.

Despite the current Malaise surrounding Old Trafford at moment, it’s important to note that Manchester United are just five points away from the top four, something that could easily be achieved with Chelsea and Leicester dropping off in recent weeks.

Manchester United showed glimpses of quality against Liverpool and was eventually put to bed thanks to a stoppage-time counter-attack from Mohamed Salah. Ole Gunnar Solskjær can draw some comfort at how his midfield performed against Liverpool. Although the lack of marking against Virgil van Dijk for the opener will be a worry, especially against the upcoming physical threat of Burnley striker Chris Wood.

The last time Manchester United faced Burnley, they ran out 2-0 winners at Turf Moor thanks to goals in either half from Antony Martial and Marcus Rashford. After just winning once in their last three Premier League games, a victory could be timely boost for Solskjær who is in the midst of an injury crisis.

Leading goal scorer Marcus Rashford has now been ruled out for three months with a stress factor to his back and joins Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Marcos Rojo as long-term absentees. The absence of Rashford could force United to move into the transfer window to find a replacement. Eric Bailly is pushing for a first-team start after making the bench against Liverpool.

Manchester United Predicted Team

De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; Matic, Fred, Pereira; James, Martial, Greenwood

Date – 22nd January 2020

Channel – 2HD

Time – 23:15 Mecca

Online – beIN CONNECT

As for Burnley, they will be on a high following after picking up their first Premier League victory in four games with a 2-1 victory over Leicester City. After being pegged back by an early Harvey Barnes Goal, the Clarets fought back in the second half through Chris Wood and Ashley Westwood as Nick Pope saved a penalty to deny Jamie Vardy.

The victory saw Sean Dyche’s side move into fourteenth place and five points away from the relegation zone. Now it could be time for the Lancashire side to push up the table especially with games against sides in the relegation battle such as Norwich, Southampton and Bournemouth all coming up in the next few weeks.

In team news, Burnley has two long-term absentees with striker Ashley Barnes and midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson set to return in February from respective hip and thigh injuries. Chris Wood has nine goals in the league this season and should start with Jay Rodriguez in a front two.

Burnley Predicted Team

Pope; Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Bardsley; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez

It certainly promises to be an interesting encounter as Manchester United return to winning ways against Burnley. Follow all the action with beIN SPORTS.