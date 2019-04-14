Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Liverpool Vs Chelsea via beIN CONNECT

This feels like a decisive day in the Premier League title race, can Liverpool hit back against Manchester City and return to the top of the table with a win over Chelsea? Anyway, the Reds have arrived!

Good afternoon, Liverpool can return to the top of the Premier League table with a victory over Chelsea, the side that halted their Premier League title dreams five years ago. As ever, I am here to give you all the build-up, team news, live match commentary and in a special treat, goals and highlights from the big game!