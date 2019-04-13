Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Liverpool Vs Chelsea via beIN CONNECT

Liverpool takes on Chelsea in what will be the toughest test of their title credentials from their remaining Premier League games on Sunday afternoon. The Reds are currently top of the table, with a two-point advantage over Manchester City who has a game in hand on their title rivals.

The game comes at a critical point of the season for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they juggle commitments in the Champions League & League race. Of course, for Liverpool fans, this contest will throw up horrible memories of Steven Gerrard slipping to gift Demba Ba a goal as the Reds missed out of the title to Manchester City five years ago. Since then, Liverpool has been transformed under Jurgen Klopp, particularly at Anfield and have yet to lose a Premier League game this season.

In team news, Andrew Robertson should return to the side after sitting out the Champions League win against Porto through suspension. Klopp will also have to make call in central defence, with Joe Gomez returning to full fitness will the England international get the nod over Dejan Lovren who did play well midweek.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Channel – HD 11

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 18:30

As for Chelsea, they have been quietly improving under the much-maligned Maurizio Sarri. The Chelsea fans may have not taken to him just yet, but four wins on the bounce have pushed them back into the top four and potentially a place in the final four of the Europa League.

The Blues rested plenty of players against Slavia Prague and came away from the Czech capital with a vital 1-0 away win thanks to a late goal from Marcos Alonso. This should mean that the squad should be fresh for the game on Sunday, and Chelsea will be looking to gain points against Liverpool, to bolster their quest for Champions League football next season.

In team news, expect the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi & Eden Hudson to return to the side. Hazard has been in sparkling form in recent weeks and could prove to be the key man for the Blues at Anfield. The Belgian has started to find his stride under Sarri and has had his hand in more goals than any other player in the league this season with 16 goals and 12 assists to his name.

Chelsea Predicted Team

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Hudson-Odoi, Higuain, Hazard

It certainly promises to be a game to savour as Liverpool look not to slip up in their pursuit for the Premier League title. Follow all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN CONNECT.



