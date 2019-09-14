Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Sadio Mane continued his electrifying Liverpool form by scoring twice as the Reds came from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1 and maintain their 100 per cent start to the season.

The Senegalese was seen venting his frustration at Mohamed Salah – who got the Reds' third – despite scoring against Burnley before the international break, though he seemed rather more relaxed as he took his domestic tally to four for the season.

Jetro Willems opened the scoring early on with a stunning first Premier League goal, but Mane levelled 21 minutes later with a similarly impressive finish and then punished a Martin Dubravka howler to ensure Liverpool led at half-time.

Salah eventually finished Newcastle off 18 minutes from time, justifiably going it alone after criticism for apparent greediness at Burnley, as the Reds became the first Premier League team to win 14 games in a row while scoring more than one goal in each match.

Visitors Newcastle took a shock lead after seven minutes, as Willems' fierce strike darted into the top-right corner from the left side of the box.

Jamaal Lascelles was fortunate to avoid conceding a penalty in the 26th minute when he appeared to pull Joel Matip back in the air.

But Liverpool got a deserved equaliser two minutes later – Mane picking out the top-right corner after Andy Robertson's cut-back.

A throughball from Roberto Firmino – introduced for the injured Divock Origi – then forced Dubravka into action and the goalkeeper made a mess of it, allowing Mane an easy finish just before the break.

Emil Krafth almost restored parity early in the second half, blasting over at the back post after Liverpool failed to pick him up from Joelinton's cross.

At the other end, Dubravka produced a string of saves to keep the Magpies in the contest, denying Trent Alexander-Arnold and Firmino twice, all from close range.

There was no denying Salah, however, as the Egyptian burst past Fabian Schar and swept home.

Liverpool were denied further goals in the latter stages, as Dubravka thwarted Alexander-Arnold from point-blank range and Mane had what would have been a hat-trick clincher disallowed for offside against Firmino.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Mohamed Salah puts the tie beyond doubt, what an assist from Roberto Firmino!

Goal! Liverpool take the lead before the break! A lucky bounce of Martin Dúbravka and Sadio Mane has a simple tap in! 2-1!

Goal! Liverpool find parity with a splendid Sadio Mane strike, right into the top corner!

Goal! Jetro Willems spanks one into the top corner as Newcastle take the lead! What a strike!

Peep! We are underway at Anfield!

Live Updates

Preamble

Minutes away from kick-off, don't forget you can follow all the action on HD 11!

Liverpool Vs Newcastle has thrown up plenty of big results down the years, beIN SPORTS pundit Andy Gray takes us down memory lane...

Now for Liverpool! Two changes for the Reds! Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson drop out, Divok Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain come into the side.

Team News Time! First up Newcastle! One change from the side that drew with Watford, Jonjo Shelvy comes in for Sean Longstaff.

TEAM NEWS



Sadio Mane has been superb for Liverpool this season, this little stat certainly unlines his dominance! Team news any minute now!

So here we go! The Premier League weekend gets underway with a game that has thrown up plenty of interesting results down the years! I wonder if Newcastle can stun the league leaders today?

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of Liverpool Vs Newcastle. The Premier League is back after the international break and Liverpool will be looking to continue winning ways! Join me for all the buildup, team news and goals as they go in!