You can watch the Live Stream of Liverpool Vs Manchester City via beIN CONNECT

Match Report

Liverpool maintained their undefeated start to the Premier League season and made a decisive move in the title race with 3-1 win over title rivals Manchester City. Two goals in the opening thirteen minutes set the tone for the Reds, who were under pressure for vast swathes of the second half. However, Jurgen Klopp managed to outwit Pep Guardiola for an eighth time, opening up an eight-point gap on second-placed Leicester City.

Fabinho’s screamer set the tone for the league leaders, in what was the Reds first foray into the Manchester City half. Gundogen tamely cleared the danger, pushing the ball into the path of the Brazilian midfielder, who promptly blasted the ball past Bravo to send Anfield into raptures.

It wasn’t long before Klopp’s side were celebrating a second goal. Andy Robertson, whipped in a cross into the box which Fernandinho failed to clear. Mohamed Salah was the beneficiary, planting a header past Bravo with the game just thirteen minutes old.

City grew into the contest and eventually started to push back the hosts. A run and shot from right-back Angelino eventually deflected off Virgil van Dijk and onto the woodwork. Still, Liverpool was a threat on the counter and came close to adding a third before the break as Salah’s effort from the edge of the box was palmed away by Bravo.

Liverpool put the contest beyond the reach of City six minutes after the restart. Jordan Henderson drifted a cross to the back post and Sadio Mane headed home from a tight ankle, thanks in part to Claudio Bravo pushing the ball into the net.

City scrambled for a foothold in the contest but failed to breakdown the Liverpool backline. Raheem Sterling came close to scoring against his former side only to be denied by the feet of Allison.

After relentless pressure, Man City pulled a goal back. A drilled cross from Angelino was controlled by Bernardo Silva who smashed the ball past Allison.

Pep Guardiola’s side continued to push and pressure the league leaders with Angelino providing the main attacking outlet for the Premier League champions, again a teasing cross from the Spaniard drew another chance for City, however, Kyle Walker’s header ballooned well over.

Liverpool showed a defensive calmness that has been lacking in recent weeks and held on to open up a nine-point gap on their rivals.

Goals/Highlights

Peep! 3-1 all over at Anfield! Liverpool open up a nine-point gap on Manchester City and eight-point gap on second-placed Leicester heading into the international break! Match report to follow!

Goal! Game on?! Bernardo Silva turns in Angelino's cross at the far post! 3-1!

Goal! Liverpool go 3-0 up! Henderson clips a ball to the back post and Sano Mane's header is pushed in by Bravo! Game over!

Time to head back to Anfield for the action, can Manchester City get back into this?

Expert insights from Arsene Wenger here! He thinks it's Liverpool's to lose!

So plenty to look at there! Matt Critchley has been sitting right behind Pep Guardiola in the first half. Let's get this take on the action!

Peep! Half-time, Liverpool have a 2-0 lead! Join me for all the talking points from the beIN SPORTS studio! Just a small issue of VAR to discuss!

Chance! City hit the post! A run and shot from Angelino is eventually deflected off van Dijk and onto the woodwork!

Goal! Liverpool quickly double their lead! Fernadinho fails to clear Robertson's cross and Mohamed Salah steals in to head in the second goal of the game! A dream start for the Reds!

Goal! Liverpool open the scoring with a Fabinho screamer! The ball falls nicely to the Brazilian who rifles the ball past Bravo from long range! What a start from the league leaders! Pick that one out!

A Moving You'll Never Walk Alone... minutes away from game-time!

Live Updates

Preamble

More expert analysis from Arsene Wenger in the Arabic studio! Are Manchester City up for the challenge today? Wenger identifies three defensive weak points in the Citizens side! We are minutes away from kick-off!

Tonight is a huge test for the defending Premier League champions, Pep Guardiola is certain that his side can come away with a result!

"We will try to win the game. You have to run when you don't have the ball and play when you do have the ball. We will try to do that.



"The quality of the opponent is so strong - we know it. That is the challenge."



🔵 #LIVMCI #ManCity pic.twitter.com/7Z8pHQcTTS — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 10, 2019

Jordan Henderson is a critical cog in the Liverpool midfield, the England international makes his 250th Premier League start for Liverpool this evening!

Don't forget Arsene Wenger will be casting his eye over the game in our Arabic Studio on HD 2. The former Arsenal boss is anticipating a high-quality game tonight!

"A good team without a good coach doesn't go far. A good coach without a good team doesn't go far as well. Here you have the two together."



Wenger's assessment on Klopp v Guardiola.#beINPL #LIVMCI 📺 HD11



Live Blog 👇https://t.co/ShNcaYFUqX pic.twitter.com/W8IqvartcT — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) November 10, 2019

Here we go! Just under 30 minutes till kick-off! A couple of stats to get you in the mood!

Manchester City welcome Rodri back into the side today. How important could the Spanish midfielder be for the Citizens today?

Liverpool taking on Manchester City is fast becoming the must-watch Premier League game of the last few seasons. How about this selection of goals between the two sides in recent years.

Matt Critchley is at it again! This time he's chatting with former Man City man Micah Richards and former Liverpool midfielder Harry Kewell. Plenty to dissect from the team news, who do you think will have the upper hand?

Liverpool has arrived, and you have to admit that the league leaders look relaxed ahead of the big game. Don't forget a win for the Reds would see them open up a nine-point gap on Man City at the top of the table.

Matt Critchley is back at it! Teams news time! Some interesting calls from Manchester City. No Ederson for Pep's side, so Claudio Bravo gets the nod in goal, as does Rodri who returns from injury. As for Liverpool, Lovren will start alongside van Dijk in the heart of the defense, otherwise, it's a full-strength Liverpool side with Mane, Salah and Firmino all starting in attack.

So here we go! A face-off against the two best sides in the Premier League. Matt Critchley has been down Anfield nice and early with the latest!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates for Liverpool Vs Manchester City. It's a blockbuster game to close out Premier League before the international break, as league leaders Liverpool take on title rivals Manchester City at Anfield. Join me for all the build up, team news and every talking point from the beIN SPORTS studios. As you can expect we have some of the biggest names in the game covering the contest, with former Man City midfielder Nigel de Jong, Dimitar Berbatov and Arsene Wenger all having their say on the big match.