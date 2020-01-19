Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Liverpool moved 16 points clear at the Premier League summit after Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah secured a deserved 2-0 victory over rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

Second-place Manchester City drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace on Saturday and Liverpool, who still possess a game in hand, took full advantage to tighten their grip at the top and boost their chances of a first league title since 1990.

United are the only team to take points off Jurgen Klopp's men this season and deployed a three-man defence – including Luke Shaw at centre-back – as they did when the teams drew 1-1 at Old Trafford in October.

But Liverpool took just 14 minutes to take the lead through Van Dijk and, despite an improvement from the visitors in the second half, Salah raced away on the break to clinch the three points in second-half stoppage time.

After Fred and Brandon Williams let Van Dijk get loose in the area Harry Maguire was United's last hope, but the Netherlands international leapt above the man who took his tag as the world's most expensive defender to nod in the opener.

Liverpool had what they thought was a second ruled out by VAR in the 25th minute.

David de Gea spilled a high ball under pressure from Van Dijk but referee Craig Pawson did not blow his whistle after putting it to his mouth. Play continued and Roberto Firmino curled home a fine finish, only for the challenge on the United goalkeeper – who received a yellow card for his protests – to be deemed a foul upon review.

Andreas Pereira failed to convert a rare United chance against the run of play from inside the six-yard box, before De Gea managed to keep out Sadio Mane on the stroke of half-time.

Liverpool came flying out of the blocks in the second half, with Salah scuffing a glorious opportunity wide and De Gea brilliantly tipping a venomous drive from Jordan Henderson onto the post.

Anthony Martial showed a lack of composure when he hacked high and wide after a brilliant one-two with Pereira before the hour mark, while Mane passed up an opening after a swift break from the hosts.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer switched to a back four for the final 15 minutes but, as United pushed for an equaliser, Salah punished the visitors by surging clear from a corner and holding off Daniel James to seal the win with a cool finish.

Goals/Highlights

"It's all over!" Damning stuff from Ryan Giggs, who admits that it's Liverpool's title to lose!

Giggs piling on the praise on Liverpool!

Ryan Giggs has joined us in the studio, and has an interesting take on Liverpool's first disallowed goal!

Virgil van Dijk made the difference for Liverpool today, and Sami Hyppia was full of praise for the dutch defender!

Full- Time! Liverpool win it 2-0! Andy Gray has handed them the title!

Goal! Game over, with United pushing for an equaliser, Allison picks out Salah, who ends the contest with a fantastic solo goal!

Chance! Jordan Henderson rattles the upright with a fierce strike! David de Gea was well beaten!

Back to the action!

Sami Hyppia and Andy Gray agree on Liverpool's second goal! It should have stood! What do you think?!

No surprises! Ryan Giggs is critical of his former sides defending against Liverpool!

Half-time! Liverpool have a 1-0 lead! Manchester United was not happy in the first half! Matt Critchley has more!

No Goal! Liverpool take a decisive 2-0 lead! Wait a minute! Firmino's goal has been ruled out for van Dijk's foul on de Gea in the build-up! Play on!

Goal! Liverpool take the lead! Virgil van Dijk plants a header past David de Gea!

Peep! We are underway at Anfield!

Live Updates

Preamble

Right! We are moments away from kick-off now! You can watch all the action in English on HD 11. Meanwhile, Ryan Giggs isnt a fan of praising Liverpool!

I wonder how Liverpool fans are feeling right now with ten minutes left till kick-off! This screamer from Gerrard should get you in the mood!

Ryan Giggs has joined the team in the Arabic studio! According to the United legend, his side need "5 or 6 players" to compete at the top level again.

Manchester United have caused Liverpool plenty of problems down the years...

Matt Critchley has been busy! Glenn Johnson reacts to the Manchester United teamsheet!

With no Marcus Rashford in the side can Antony Martial step up for the Red Devils?!

Mohamed Salah graces the Liverpool program! Can the Egyptian king get on the scoresheet today?

Team news is in! Matt Critchley has more! No Rashford for United today, that is a BIG blow.

Manchester United would absolutely love to be the side to defeat Liverpool in the league. Plenty of motivation for United today!

Liverpool looks focused! With Manchester City dropping points yesterday the Reds can open up a massive 16 point gap on second place!

Ryan Giggs has had plenty to say on the United midfield!

Liverpool has only dropped points this season against Manchester United! Can the Red Devils pull off another shock this evening?

Fancy some early team news?! Matt Critchley has more on Marcus Rashford...

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Liverpool Vs Man United in the Premier League, the biggest game of the Premier League weekend deserves special guests and we have both Ryan Giggs and Sami Hyppia in the beIN SPORTS studio covering the game. As usual, we have you covered on the beIN SPORTS website with live match highlights from the game along with live text and build up from Anfield!