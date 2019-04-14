Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Mohamed Salah's incredible long-range rocket helped Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League with a crucial 2-0 win over Chelsea.

Manchester City's 3-1 win at Crystal Palace earlier on Saturday piled pressure on the Reds and they passed the test thanks to two second-half goals in almost as many minutes.

Star man Salah rose to an emotionally charged occasion with a thumping 25-yard effort that whistled into the top-left corner and doubled the home side's lead following Sadio Mane's headed opener.

The victory, Liverpool's first against Chelsea at Anfield in seven Premier League meetings, restored a two-point lead at the top for Jurgen Klopp's men and exorcised the demons of the infamous 2-0 loss in this fixture that shattered their 2013-14 title hopes.

Salah, a Chelsea starter here five years ago, volleyed the earliest chance straight at Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Eden Hazard and Willian issued warnings on the counter before Mane, provider of Salah's opportunity, shot wide from the Egypt star's cut-back.

Chelsea encountered their first real disruption when a knee problem forced Antonio Rudiger to the bench before the break.

Two greater blows followed after the restart. Mane arrived at the far post to nod in Jordan Henderson's cute cross in the 51st minute and, moments later, Salah cut inside and sent Anfield ecstasy.

Hazard had an excellent pair of chances to hush the electric atmosphere, but the Belgian hit the base of the left post following Emerson Palmieri's ball over the top and then found Alisson from Willian's right-sided delivery.

Maurizio Sarri's side otherwise had precious few opportunities as their grip on fourth weakened.

Goals/Highlights

Chance, Salah sweeps the ball towards the bottom corner, Kepa is equal to the shot!

Chance! Eden Hazard hits the upright!

Goal! Just like that Liverpool go 2-0 up! Mohamed Salah picks the ball up on the wing, cuts inside and unleashes a shot that flies into the top corner. Pick that one out!





Goal! Jordan Henderson with a perfect cross to the back post and Sadio Mane heads Liverpool into the lead!

Chance! Salah slips the ball to Mane, but the first time shot from Liverpool's number 10 arrows just wide!

Chance, Chelsea on the breakaway! Willian smashes his shot well wide! Disappointing!

Chance! Eden Hazard beats a few defenders, but his shot from a tight angle is easily gathered by Alisson

Chance! Mane teases in a cross and Mohamed Salah launches a shot towards goal! Kepa is equal to the effort!

Peep! We are underway at Anfield! Can Liverpool return to the top of the table with the pressure on?

Live Updates

Preamble

Eden Hazard has been red hot for Chelsea in recent weeks. Will he be able to trouble the Liverpool backline, who have been sensational this season!

So it's pretty simple for Liverpool, a win and they return to the top of the Premier League table. Just an FYI, Man City defeated Crystal Palace 3-1. Former red Raheem Sterling grabbed a brace in the win.

A classy gesture from Chelsea paying their respects to the victims of Hillsborough, which happened 30 years ago.

Now for Chelsea! Seven changes from the side that played in the Europa League! Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, David Luiz and Emerson all come in. Gonzalo Higuain is on the bench.

Team News time! First up Liverpool! Two changes from the side who took on Porto in the Champions League! Matip and Robertson come in for Lovren and Milner!

I must say Anfield is looking magical in the sunshine! Team news from both sides to follow!

Chelsea has also arrived! They have their own battle for the top four places this season, and a win would be doing themselves and Manchester City a major favour!

This feels like a decisive day in the Premier League title race, can Liverpool hit back against Manchester City and return to the top of the table with a win over Chelsea? Anyway, the Reds have arrived!

Good afternoon, Liverpool can return to the top of the Premier League table with a victory over Chelsea, the side that halted their Premier League title dreams five years ago. As ever, I am here to give you all the build-up, team news, live match commentary and in a special treat, goals and highlights from the big game!